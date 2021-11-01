Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,830 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $40,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 37,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

