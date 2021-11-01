Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

CPXGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

