Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPXGF. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

