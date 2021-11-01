Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.