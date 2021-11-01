Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,004 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 973,469 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $18,455,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $12,145,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

