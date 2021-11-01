Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.610-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,167. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

