CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. 1,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,133. CHS has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.