Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1,261.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $2,434,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CD stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -166.00. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

