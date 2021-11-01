China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.45.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

