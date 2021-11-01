China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.27. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSUAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

