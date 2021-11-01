Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.000-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $35.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.25. The stock had a trading volume of 202,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.53. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

