Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,286. The stock has a market cap of $648.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $587,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

