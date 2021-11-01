Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $177.52 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.