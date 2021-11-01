Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Discovery worth $61,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

