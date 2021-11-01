Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.80 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $61,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 341,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 355,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

