Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Williams-Sonoma worth $62,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

