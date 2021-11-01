Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,649 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $64,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.