Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,579 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $59,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.