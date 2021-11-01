Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $448.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $220.87 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.17 and a 200-day moving average of $385.82.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

