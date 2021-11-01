Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

