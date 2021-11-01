CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 195,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,296. CEVA has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.13, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

