Cerus (CERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerus by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

