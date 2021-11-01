Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.90 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $13.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of CCS opened at $67.06 on Monday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

