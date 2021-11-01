Centrifuge Price Reaches $1.89 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $230.06 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 121,953,166 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

