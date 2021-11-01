Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

CJPRY opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

