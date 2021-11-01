Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 6.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centennial Resource Development stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Centennial Resource Development worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

