Celo Price Hits $6.34 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Celo has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $66.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00010505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00102633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.49 or 0.99612129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.81 or 0.06933549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

