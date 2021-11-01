CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 502,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW has a one year low of $118.61 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

