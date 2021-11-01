Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $131.94 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

