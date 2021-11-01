Castle (CSTL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $17,936.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00312683 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

