Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

CRI stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.