Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.20.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.06. 10,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,440. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.