CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect CarLotz to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $409.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

