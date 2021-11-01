Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in October

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on CYJBF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF traded up $6.33 on Monday, reaching $60.33. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

