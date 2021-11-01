Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$245.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$241.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$8.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$188.74. 184,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.76. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 84.05.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.