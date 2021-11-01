Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $83.00 at BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

CPRI opened at $53.24 on Monday. Capri has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Capri by 5.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

