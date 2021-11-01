Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

