Capital International Sarl Sells 481 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.97.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $14,121,652. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $697.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $698.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $650.28 and its 200 day moving average is $573.62. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

