Capital International Sarl Sells 245 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.95.

SIVB stock opened at $717.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.62. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $279.50 and a one year high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.