Capital International Sarl Sells 14,216 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

