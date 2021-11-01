Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,829 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 454,884 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $65,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 405.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,629 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 254,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,545 shares of company stock worth $5,311,964. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.