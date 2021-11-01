Capital International Sarl Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $943.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $896.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

