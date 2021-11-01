Capital International Sarl Acquires 7,771 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,936,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 307,306 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.48 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.