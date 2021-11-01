Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $170.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

