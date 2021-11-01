Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

ADSK opened at $317.61 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.62. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

