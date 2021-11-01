Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 8,105 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

