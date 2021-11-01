Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 9,009 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,334 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $7,021,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.