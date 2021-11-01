Capital International Ltd. CA Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.