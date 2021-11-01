Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $110.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

