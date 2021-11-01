Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires New Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $692,749,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $329,816,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $346,375,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,458,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,729,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR opened at 26.88 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.